Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

HPD needs help identifying person connected to U.S. 98 shooting

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the person or his whereabouts, contact HPD...
If anyone has information regarding the identity of the person or his whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person connected to an ongoing shooting investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the person pictured below needs to be identified and is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting that left one man injured on Saturday, May 28 in the 6400 block of U.S. Highway 98, at the Exxon gas station.

HPD says the person needs to be identified and is wanted for questioning in connection to the...
HPD says the person needs to be identified and is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting that happened on Saturday, May 28 in the 6400 block of U.S. Highway 98.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the person or his whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Next school year, Lamar County students will be able to choose their own clothing for school as...
Lamar County Schools ditch uniforms in favor of dress code
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

Latest News

MEMA hopes residents will plan, prepare and be watchful this hurricane season, as protecting...
MEMA reminds residents of preparation resources as hurricane season starts
Anyone who has information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or...
JCSD: Search underway for man wanted for failure to register as sex offender
MSDH: New infant formula options available for WIC participants amid shortage
As a recommendation from the CDC, children ages 5 to 11-years-old should receive a booster shot...
COVID-19 boosters now available for children ages 5-11 at Hattiesburg Clinic