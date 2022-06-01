HPD needs help identifying person connected to U.S. 98 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person connected to an ongoing shooting investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the person pictured below needs to be identified and is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting that left one man injured on Saturday, May 28 in the 6400 block of U.S. Highway 98, at the Exxon gas station.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the person or his whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

