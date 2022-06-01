Hattiesburg Library kicks off summer reading program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County Library is diving into reading this summer!

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the public library is bringing their summer reading program back. The two month event encourages kids to continue reading throughout the summer - not just while in school.

The library will use the program’s theme, “Ocean of Possibilities,” to create fun activities for children, teens and adults.

“It means really a whole lot (to have the event), because the last two years we were not able to do as much programming as we really, really wanted to,” said Youth Services Librarian Deborah White. “So, we’re slowly getting back to normal, and I hope this summer will bring a lot of people into the library. We’ve got a lot of new kids, new people to the area, and we want to show them it can be a fun place to be.”

Alyia Hamelia, a first time employee at the library, said that since the pandemic people have been wanting to come back together safely.

“I think having the summer reading come back is just a really great way for that,” said Hamelia. “And, I can just tell by the turnout how important this is for the community, just for everyone to bond and to just socialize again.”

The summer program will last through June and July, with special visitors from The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, local theaters and The Mississippi Aquarium.

Additionally, the library will be open on weekends to provide more opportunities for people to enjoy the program.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.