Father of child porn victims speaks out on ex Yazoo County deputy who pleaded guilty to charges

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An ex Yazoo County deputy is seeking bond after admitting to producing child porn.

Jonathan Purvis was accused of recording multiple children in the bathrooms of his homes. A father of two victims has a message for other parents you definitely want to hear.

“He videoed my children multiple times in their bathroom,” said the angry father, whom we will call “Tom.”

The 40-year-old is the father of two girls who were videotaped by ex-Yazoo County deputy Jonathan Purvis. One of his daughters thought something was strange when she went to the restroom last March.

“My daughter found the camera and with her phone recorded him setting up the video camera through towels and sent it to myself and her mom,” said “Tom.”

He immediately contacted the FBI, which launched an investigation. Purvis’s home was raided and investigators reportedly found recording devices and years of children’s nude images.

“He had cameras hidden in vents, behind towels, just multiple places,” said the Yazoo County resident.

Now Tom’s children are paranoid and check all bathrooms for cell phones and recording devices. He never allows them in a house that he doesn’t check.

“Children he had videoed naked, nude pictures used them had them on the web. Just horrible,” added “Tom.”

On May 26, 2022, Purvis pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child porn. He has requested his bond be reinstated to handle his affairs before sentencing and for his safety.

“I trusted him. You know. He was a deputy,” said “Tom.” “You can’t trust anyone when it comes to your kids.”

Purvis’s sentencing is scheduled for September 1 in federal court.

