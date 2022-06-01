Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.(Source: National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.

A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.

Park officials say it’s the first reported bison goring this year.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Next school year, Lamar County students will be able to choose their own clothing for school as...
Lamar County Schools ditch uniforms in favor of dress code
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
MHP releases 2022 Memorial Holiday Travel Enforcement Period report
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
President Joe Biden has launched a month-long effort to increase focus on the struggling...
White House focuses on economy as prices keep rising
Those suing allege they were traumatized when the former police officer used his “signature...
New excessive force lawsuits filed against Derek Chauvin
Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair