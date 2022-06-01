Bay Fest kicks off Wednesday night

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Workers have already started setting up carnival rides for Bay Spring’s annual Bay Fest.

“It’s been gone two years,” said Bay Springs Mayor Donald Brown. “We’re very excited about it (coming back). Everybody has been locked up because of Covid. Hopefully, we’re going to steer clear of the virus and everybody will come out and have a good time.”

The festival starts on Wednesday, June 1 and will run through Saturday, June 4th. Brown said the town is prepared for big crowds.

“There’s no telling (how many),” said Brown. “We usually pack the park area out on the busier nights. I think everything should be as full as possible this year.”

Interested community members can pick up an informational pamphlet from Bay Springs city hall. It has everything that they need to know about Bay Fest, from the bands to the food and all the schedules for the next four days.

“We want to make it where everybody has got everything they want here in Bay Springs, and this will be a part of it,” said Brown.

Brown added that even if someone can’t make Wednesday through Friday, they can make it on Saturday for the live bands.

“We’ll start with our music… the country will be first and R&B will be later,” said Brown. “We expect a big crowd for it. Got a lot of good local entertainment and tried to have all local vendors as well, so we’re trying to keep everything home-based.”

For more information, contact Bay Springs City Hall.

