Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Areas of fog to develop overnight, chance of showers Wednesday

First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 05/31
By Rex Thompson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Tuesday, everyone!

After a few showers earlier today, we can expect areas of fog to develop in the Pine Belt overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

On Wednesday, you can expect hot weather with a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday is looking quite hot across the Pine Belt with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 60s.

As we head into Friday, the weather will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

For Saturday and Sunday, you can expect the weather to be dry with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in...
LCSO: 2 arrested in connection to residential burglary

Latest News

First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 05/31
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 05/31
MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee says that those who hire unlicensed contractors put...
Miss. AG, MSBOC provides tips to avoid contractor scams as hurricane season starts
05/31 Ryan’s “Foggy” Tuesday Morning Forecast
05/31 Ryan’s “Foggy” Tuesday Morning Forecast
05/31 Ryan’s “Foggy” Tuesday Morning Forecast
05/31 Ryan’s “Foggy” Tuesday Morning Forecast