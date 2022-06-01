Areas of fog to develop overnight, chance of showers Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Tuesday, everyone!

After a few showers earlier today, we can expect areas of fog to develop in the Pine Belt overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

On Wednesday, you can expect hot weather with a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday is looking quite hot across the Pine Belt with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 60s.

As we head into Friday, the weather will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

For Saturday and Sunday, you can expect the weather to be dry with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the upper 60s.

