African American Military History Museum hosts 8th annual Needham Jones Bootcamp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Needham Jones Bootcamp is now taking registrations for its 8th annual program for young men ages 12-15.

The camp hosted by the African American Military History Museum will include activities in areas such as team building, career exploration, self-confidence building and health and wellness.

Museums Director Latoya Norman says the program is designed to teach students skills and tips to help them better navigate going back to school.

“We have a really good facilitator, Master Sergeant David Brooks who comes in and he’s been in the military for quite some while and has been working with us for the past four years,” said Norman. “This camp will make sure you are using your time wisely and just a wide range of things that will really help them with eating well, exercising, all those things that will really help them be successful in the school year.”

The boot camp will be held on July: 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. It will be held from 9 a.m. to1 p.m. on each day.

To register or for more information, you can call the museum at 601-450-1942 or visit www.hattiesburguso.com.

