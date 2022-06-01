06/01 Ryan’s “Tropical Start” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Full disclosure, the potential activity in the Gulf of Mexico poses no threat to the Pine Belt...good to just get out of the way right off the bat. There is potential activity though, and it will very likely develop into a tropical depression by the end of the week. That’ll be our first named storm of the season, Alex, kicking off what is expected to be above average activity-wise. Otherwise, locally, not much is changing today. We’re off to another mild, foggy start with lows near 69 degrees and a few clouds. The fog won’t linger long past 8 AM as we begin warming quickly, and the afternoon will be more sunny than not. That’s not to say we won’t see at least a few clouds, and there’s a “not impossible” 10% chance of afternoon showers. Not expecting “bankable” rain until Thursday afternoon, when a weak front supported by daytime heating brings at least a few t-storms. It’ll be gone by Friday morning though, and that sets up a long, sunny, and hot period.

That period will run from Friday afternoon thorough next Thursday before higher than 10% rain chances return. Temperatures and the humidity will climb steadily all week, so expect at least a couple of days of triple digit heat indices....

