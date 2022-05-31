USM students win Kennedy Center awards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three students from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) received national recognition from the Kennedy Center.

The 2022 National Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) honored festival winners at a virtual ceremony held earlier in May. Among the winners were USM students Petron Brown, Mason Baria and Allison Bucher.

Brown, a graduate student in theatre performance from the Bahamas, received the John Cauble Award; Baria, an undergraduate in theatre design and technology from Gautier, MS, received the Distinguished Achievement for the National Costume Design Award and Bucher, an undergraduate in theatre design and technology from Metairie, LA, received the National Sound Design Award.

The KCACTF boasts contestants from a diverse range of fields in theatre and puts students in a competition celebrating the highest caliber of work produced in university and college theatre programs from across the U.S.A.

“We are thrilled for students of our program to receive national recognition at the KCACTF National Festival,” said David Coley, Ph.D., producer and assistant professor of theatre. “It speaks volumes of their talents and efforts as well as the education and training they received here at Southern Miss Theatre. We are proud to be at the national forefront in performance, design, and advocacy.”

Brown was recognized for his outstanding participation in the KCACTF/LORT ASPIRE Fellows Program, as he demonstrated leadership and community-building skills.

“Being the recipient of this award is a magnificent honor,” said Brown. “I am humbled by this recognition as it represents not only myself, but everyone who has propelled me along the way. I owe it to the amazing theatre faculty here at Southern Miss.”

The purpose of the ASPIRE program is to equip the next generation of leaders in the American theatre system by exposing them to industry professionals and providing the space to engage in insightful conversations.

As an ASPIRE fellow, Brown said that being able to connect with peers and artists in the industry to create meaningful change was an experience unlike any other.

“This fellowship has been one of the most enlightening experiences I’ve had to date,” said Brown. “In the initial phase, I presented a theatre company to judges which then led to my advancement as the region representative in the national cohort.”

He continued, “At the national level, ten students across the nation virtually communed with notable theatre makers including president of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Deborah Rutter. Perhaps most rewarding was being able to connect with my peers and artists who are also passionate about creating meaningful change in the theatre world. I am eager to see us all do amazing things and uplift each other along the way.”

As an actor and playwright, Brown has taken the stage at Southern Miss in numerous productions at the collegiate and professional level including Detroit ‘67 as Sly and A Midsummer Night’s Dream as Lysander/Snout.

Brown’s writing dabbles into documentary, social change and experimental theatre. His debut body of work, Color, is a play that navigates Black identity by examining lived experiences for real world insight into racial trauma.

Baria, a costume designer and technician, was recognized for his costume designs in Bill Russell’s Side Show. He said he is dedicated to the expression of identity and storytelling through his work and stands alongside marginalized voices within and beyond the theater community.

Over the summer, he will be joining The Hippodrome Theatre staff as a first hand design assistant in the costume shop.

Bucher was recognized for her sound design work in Hedda Gabler. She skillfully portrayed a sense of hyperrealism and created a realistic basis from which certain turning points throughout the play were heightened by using practical sound elements and manipulation of silence.

“I am extremely proud of the work that I have accomplished with this show, especially as it was the topic of my thesis for the Honors College,” said Bucher. “I have learned a lot about collaboration and research throughout the process of working on this production, while creating my own style as a sound designer. I plan to use these skills in my future career and education as I embark on a journey to pursue a (masters of fine arts) in Theatre Sound and Digital Media at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.”

Learn more about the Southern Miss Theatre program.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.