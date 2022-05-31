Summer fire safety: Fireworks and grilling

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer means more grilling and fireworks for many people.

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry says during this time, people need to take extra precautions when doing these activities.

Hendry also says the safest way to see fireworks is to go to a professional show, but if you do find yourself using the sparkers, there are safety tips you should use.

“You have to be fire safe about what you’re doing and where you’re doing it at, not just for your personal safety, but the grass is dry, woods are dry,” said Hendry. “You don’t want to be doing fireworks in a place like that because they are notorious to start fires if a bottle rocket lands in straw, especially if they land in straw on the roof or leaves that are built up on the roof,”

Hendry says when it comes to grilling, it is important to place the grill well away from any home or deck railings.

“We just had Memorial Day, and this time of year, that kicks off grilling and summer season,” said Hendry. “Never grill inside. Always keep your grill outside, and it’s best not to have it under an enclosed garage or carport. Have it in an open area so it can event properly. Especially, charcoal grilling is much more likely to build up carbon monoxide and toxic fumes and things.”

According to Hendry, there are separate safety measures people should take when using charcoal or propane grills.

“Careful lighting your charcoal,” said Hendry. “Never light with it other than a charcoal lighter. It’s made to burn slowly and start slowly, it doesn’t have the vapors like some people might use something other than.”

“Gasoline gives off vapors, and it will blow before it ignites good. The vapors will ignite. It’s just things like that we think of it being common sense but sometimes we just forget,”

Hendry says when grilling, it is also a good idea to have water on hand in case a fire does start.

