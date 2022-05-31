State troopers work safety checkpoints during Memorial holiday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the holiday season wrapping up, Mississippi state troopers will continue working safety checkpoints until midnight on Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Taylor Shows says during these checkpoints, troopers check for seatbelt violations, driver’s licenses and unlicensed boats.

“It’s not just about the tickets we write,” said Shows. “It’s about traffic safety as a whole. When you get impaired drivers off the street, you could potentially save some families. that’s our main focus, to make sure everyone gets home.”

Shows also says during this past weekend, troopers saw an increase in children not being in the correct seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.