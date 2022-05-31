State Games of Mississippi returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi is nearing its return to Meridian as the excitement in the Queen City rises.

“It’s like 150% I’d say,” Director of Marketing and Development Angela Ferguson said. “We’re all very busy working and trying to get everything together. We have people flying in to be with us to help with State Games set up and I’m crazy busy trying to get all of our amazing food contributors to reach out and help us,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson is the newest member of the State Games family as this is her first year to be involved. She also does photography for the event and describes what she loves the most about the games.

“I think one of the greatest things to me is being able to see all of the kids go out and participate in all of the events and they all get rewarded. Everybody wins,” she said.

The games have been going 32 years strong and it’s the uniqueness of the games that keeps the competitors coming back

“We have new events every year, we have different events every year,” State Games Consultant Carolyn Smith said. “It’s just something that that the kids love, we make it fun for them. Everybody likes fun. They get to wear their medals after the games and all, they just enjoy it and we try to make it a good time for them,” she said.

Winning medals is an amazing accomplishment, but the relationships and joy is what truly makes the State Games special.

“State Games means everything to me,” Smith said with tears in her eyes. “I get emotional because it’s my heart. It’s my heart and I’ve worked hard to keep it like it’s now,” she added.

With opening ceremonies just around the corner, all we can say is Let the games begin.

