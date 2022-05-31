Pocket Museum makes Roadtrippers list of top miniature museums

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City receives big recognition for its tiniest attraction.

Roadtrippers Magazine recently included the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum as one of the “must see” miniature museums around the U.S.A. The official list complied by Alexandra Charitan features eight tiny exhibition spaces that range from a former photo processing booth to a decommissioned elevator shaft.

The entry on the Pocket Museum focuses on the museum mysterious lack of address and the interactive expansion down the downtown alley.

“A search will get you to an adjacent street, but visitors still have to find the right alley themselves—which is part of the fun,” writes Charitan. “The museum itself, made up of a window with shelves, is only one part of the Pocket Museum experience, which includes several large-scale murals, a theater made from a modified ViewMaster, and an art gallery created in a former newspaper stand.”

Roadtrippers also featured the museum in an article by Caroline Eubanks entitled “The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum brings art back to its city in the tiniest way.”

“Walking into the alley today, I don’t know where to look because there are so many things that demand my attention,” writes Eubanks. “The first thing I notice is the purple door with the unmistakable yellow frame from the show Friends, painted by local artist Lissa Ortego. The museum itself, made up of the window with shelves, is only one part of the Pocket Museum experience.”

The Pocket Museum officials shared Eubank’s article on their Facebook page and expressed their appreciation for the attention to detail she paid.

“Have you ever tried to explain the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to an out-of-town friend or relative and you can’t QUITE put it into words?” reads the post. “We want to thank Caroline Eubanks from Roadtrippers Magazine for describing the Pocket Alley to a tee!

VisitHATTIESBURG, which runs the Pocket Museum, also shared Charitan’s story via Facebook.

“Thank you to Roadtrippers for featuring the Hub City on this list of miniature museums you don’t want to miss,” reads the post.

Inclusion in the Roadtrippers articles are just one of several national acknowledgements the museum has received since opening in 2020.

According to their website, Roadtrippers is the number one road trip planning tool. Their magazine features content about “off-the-beaten-path” places to explore and interesting, new attractions.

To see the full article on the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, click here (Charitan) and here (Eubanks).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.