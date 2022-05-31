Petal School District starts 2022 Summer Meal program

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Children and teens can now enjoy free meals thanks to the Petal School District’s Summer Meal program.

The program started Monday and will run through June 30.

Those 18-years-old and under can eat for free. Adult meals will cost $2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch and dinner.

The meals will be provided at the Petal Middle School and the Petal Upper Elementary School.

The middle school will only offer dine-in options for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and Lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The upper elementary school will only offer a drive-thru option in the afternoon from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

