Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum preparing for second annual Mingle at the Museum fundraiser

The second annual Mingle at the Museum event will happen Thursday, June 9th from 6-9 p.m.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is preparing to host another fundraiser event.

The second annual Mingle at the Museum event will happen Thursday, June 9th from 6-9 p.m. The event will be open to guests 21 and over. This year’s event will be carnival themed. Admission will be $25 per person and that ticket will include one food truck ticket and two drink tickets.

There will also be raffles throughout the night. The event is presented by Citizens National Bank and sponsored by Magnolia Beverage Company.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Next school year, Lamar County students will be able to choose their own clothing for school as...
Lamar County Schools ditch uniforms in favor of dress code
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
MHP releases 2022 Memorial Holiday Travel Enforcement Period report
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire

Latest News

The Hub City along with Pete Taylor Park will be filled with baseball fans this weekend as USM...
NCAA Regional Tournament expected to bring in 25,000 people, $5M to Hub City
An underwater treadmill is helping pets safely lose weight.
New program helps pets lose weight safely
NCAA Regional Tournament expected to bring in 25,000 people, $5M to Hub City
25,000 People expected in Hub City this weekend
Petal School District to provide free meals for students during the summer
Summer food service program
The program is designed to continue providing nutritious meals to students, as well as their...
Petal School District to provide free meals for students during the summer