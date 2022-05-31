MDOT hosts open house for State Route 15 improvements

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel residents are invited to participate in an open house concerning an improvement project along Hwy 15.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host an in-person open house in Laurel on Thursday, June 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cameron Center at Daphne Park (711 North 10th Avenue) to discuss the upcoming State Route 15 project.

For those unable to make the in-person meeting, MDOT is also offering a virtual open house on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Zoom link for the virtual meeting is available at https://tinyurl.com/HWY15MDOT.

“The purpose of this project is to implement roadway improvements to enable safe and efficient access for users of Highway 15,” reads a project slideshow included in the virtual meeting announcement.

The Route 15 project will include safety improvements along the 3.5 mile stretch of highway between Audubon Drive to I-59. Proposed improvements include: replacing two-way left turn lane with a raised median to reduce conflict areas, evaluating existing driveways for recommended improvements and evaluating existing traffic signals and Intelligent Transportation Systems to optimize traffic flow.

The project, however, is still in the planning phase. Construction is projected to begin in Fall 2023.

