Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a suburban disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday that the unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved.”

No other details of the man’s death were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in...
LCSO: 2 arrested in connection to residential burglary

Latest News

Applications and all required documents must be turned in to Human Resources, Room 302, in...
City of Laurel holding civil service exams Saturday
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide...
Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera
Petal School District starts 2022 Summer Meal program
Petal School District starts 2022 Summer Meal program
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say