Lifeguard shortage affecting Hattiesburg pools

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg city pool is opening this week.

Hattiesburg Aquatic’s Director Michelle Williams says, however, there is a shortage of lifeguards.

“Right now, we only have three, which allows us to only open one pool in the afternoon for public swimming,” said Williams.

“We would love to have nine. Seven would be great, but nine would be fabulous.”

Williams says the city will pay for the lifeguard training and CPR certification.

If you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard, you must be at least 17 years old.

You can find the application on the city’s website.

