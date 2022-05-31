Lamar County Schools ditch uniforms in favor of dress code

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Next school year, Lamar County students will be able to choose their own clothing for school as the district removes uniform requirement.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lamar County School District officials announced that starting in the 2022-2021 school year students would no longer be required to wear uniforms. Students will instead follow a district-wide dress code.

The new dress code was detailed in a document released by the school district.

“Students should be able to dress for school in a manner that expresses their individuality as long as it does not interfere with the learning process and health and safety of themselves or other students,” reads the document. “And, students should be treated equitably. Dress code should not create disparities or reinforce or increase marginalization of any individual or group.”

Dress code requirement highlights include:

Clothing must cover from the top of the shoulder and extend down to mid-thigh.

Clothing and accesories may not depict, imply, advertise or advocate illegal activities or behavior; the use of tobacco, alcohol or drugs; pornography or sexual acts; discriminatory or obscene language or imagery; hate speech or imagery directed towards any federally or state protected classification; or gang affiliation.

Administration retains the right to determine if clothing is too revealing, suggestive, provocative or otherwise inappropriate.

Headwear is banned, except for religious purposes.

Students may continue to wear uniforms if they wish.

To see the full list of requirements, click here.

For more information about the new dress code or other Lamar County School District questions, contact your local school or district officials at https://www.lamarcountyschools.org/.

WDAM has reached out to the school district for comment.

