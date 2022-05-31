Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Jourdan River Shores neighbors recall what happened the night of deadly fire

Several neighbors who saw the fire tried to get inside the house to alert anyone inside.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are being released regarding the deadly fire that killed two people over the weekend in Hancock County.

At around 10 p.m., Scotty Cuevas woke up to people screaming outside. He walked out of his residence located in Jourdan River Shores and found his neighbor’s home on fire two houses down from where he lives.

“When I got here, Mr. Derwood’s truck was running. I couldn’t find him,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas immediately ran to look for the owner of the house, Derwood Holbrook. Holbrook lived in the house alone with this dog, but over the weekend his friends Candance and Scott Failor were visiting him.

Several neighbors who saw the fire tried to get inside the house to alert anyone inside. According to Cuevas, one of the neighbors was able to get inside and rescue Holbrook.

“A young lady across the canal from us,” Cuevas said. “She ran up and beat on the door and when he and her got down from the stairwell it collapsed. "

Unfortunately, the Candance and Scott Failor did not make it out of the house.

WLOX spoke to Holbrook, he told us he couldn’t believe he lost his best friends.

The cause of the fire is still unknown due to the intensity of the damage.

Neighbors started a GoFundMe account to help Holbrook.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in...
LCSO: 2 arrested in connection to residential burglary
The Leffler Family
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee says that those who hire unlicensed contractors put...
Miss. AG, MSBOC provides tips to avoid contractor scams as hurricane season starts
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11
Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11
Efforts to combat drug overdoses