Hub City, HFD host ‘Summer Splash Days’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Children can beat the heat this summer during the Hattiesburg Fire Department and the City of Hattiesburg Mayor’s Office “Summer Splash Days.”

A fire truck will be at different locations throughout the city each Thursday during June and July where members from the department will transform the parking lots into water play spaces to help everyone cool off and have lots of fun.

Danny Wade is Assistant Fire Chief for the HFD. He said this is an opportunity for firefighters and the public to come together to have some family-friendly fun.

“Not only do we provide fire protection for the City of Hattiesburg and all the residents, but we also want to stay involved with the community,” Wade said.

“This is an opportunity to let them see the trucks and let us enjoy a little fun time with them. We can spray the water and let them get under it and let them be active during the summer and give them something fun to do.”

The schedule and locations are as follows:

June 2: Tatum Park, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 9: CE Roy Community Center, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 16: Thames Elementary School, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 23: Vernon Dahmer Park, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 30: Tatum Park, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

July 7: CE Roy Community Center, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

July 14: Thames Elementary School, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

July 21: Vernon Dahmer Park, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

July 28: Tatum Park, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

