Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11

Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11
Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrity artist, actress and producer, Fantasia, is headed to Brandon Amphitheater on August 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The artist rose to fame as the winner of the third season of American Idol in 2004.

She’s also been featured in several movies and television dramas.

Special guest, Boney James will also be featured alongside Fantasia.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
The Leffler Family
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in...
LCSO: 2 arrested in connection to residential burglary

Latest News

Efforts to combat drug overdoses
Recent shootings prompt new ideas for curbing crime
Troopers checked for seatbelt violations, driver’s licenses and unlicensed boats.
State troopers work safety checkpoints during Memorial holiday
The Hub City receives big recognition for its tiniest attraction.
Pocket Museum makes Roadtrippers list of top miniature museums