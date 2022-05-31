Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrity artist, actress and producer, Fantasia, is headed to Brandon Amphitheater on August 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The artist rose to fame as the winner of the third season of American Idol in 2004.

She’s also been featured in several movies and television dramas.

Special guest, Boney James will also be featured alongside Fantasia.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.