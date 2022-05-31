Win Stuff
Coroner: 16-week-old fetus discovered at Natchez wastewater treatment plant

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-week-old fetus has been discovered at a wastewater treatment plant in Natchez.

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, the fetus was found by a worker at the plant Tuesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the matter, and authorities are now trying to obtain DNA samples from the fetus.

