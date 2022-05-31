City of Laurel holding civil service exams Saturday
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is preparing to host its civil service exams for entry-level positions in the fire and police departments.
Exams will be held in the Laurel Police Department Training Center on Saturday, June 4 at 8 a.m.
Those who wish to apply for the exams are required to have the following documents:
- Birth certificate
- Social Security card
- Valid Miss. Driver’s license
- High school diploma or GED
- Voter registration card
- DD-214 (if applicable)
Applications and all required documents must be turned in to Human Resources, Room 302, in Laurel City Hall, by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 to participate.
