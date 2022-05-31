Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

City of Laurel holding civil service exams Saturday

Applications and all required documents must be turned in to Human Resources, Room 302, in...
Applications and all required documents must be turned in to Human Resources, Room 302, in Laurel City Hall, by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 to participate.(City of Laurel)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is preparing to host its civil service exams for entry-level positions in the fire and police departments.

Exams will be held in the Laurel Police Department Training Center on Saturday, June 4 at 8 a.m.

Those who wish to apply for the exams are required to have the following documents:

  • Birth certificate
  • Social Security card
  • Valid Miss. Driver’s license
  • High school diploma or GED
  • Voter registration card
  • DD-214 (if applicable)

Applications and all required documents must be turned in to Human Resources, Room 302, in Laurel City Hall, by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 to participate.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in...
LCSO: 2 arrested in connection to residential burglary

Latest News

Petal School District starts 2022 Summer Meal program
Petal School District starts 2022 Summer Meal program
Next school year, Lamar County students will be able to choose their own clothing for school as...
Lamar County Schools ditch uniforms in favor of dress code
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
MHP releases 2022 Memorial Holiday Travel Enforcement Period report
Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves joins 15 governors in condemning rule requiring businesses to report climate change risks