City of Laurel holding civil service exams Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is preparing to host its civil service exams for entry-level positions in the fire and police departments.

Exams will be held in the Laurel Police Department Training Center on Saturday, June 4 at 8 a.m.

Those who wish to apply for the exams are required to have the following documents:

Birth certificate



Social Security card



Valid Miss. Driver’s license



High school diploma or GED



Voter registration card



DD-214 (if applicable)



Applications and all required documents must be turned in to Human Resources, Room 302, in Laurel City Hall, by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 to participate.

