05/31 Ryan's "Foggy" Tuesday Morning Forecast

We were right on the edge yesterday, but visibility is definitely more of an issue this morning.
05/31 Ryan’s “Foggy” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not much change to the forecast today, still going to be hot and humid with plenty of sun, but now we’ll see the return of conditional afternoon weather. Not expecting too much today, but from noon to 4 pm we have a chance of seeing a few heating-based showers developing. Thunderstorms are possible as well, but severe weather isn’t expected and any such activity is usually short-lived. Regardless, the increased cloud cover and rain will lower temperatures a degree or so from the last couple of days, high now down to 90, but a surge of moisture ahead of a Thursday afternoon front brings warming right back. Thursday’s front will cool things down some as Friday’s high is expected near 89 degrees, but we’ll be back in the low 90s by the weekend. By next week, we’ll see some of the hottest weather of the year so far! Highs will linger in the mid-to-upper 90s with even higher humidity, meaning heat indices greater than 100 degrees are likely.

