YMCA receives Child Care Strong Grant for Hattiesburg and Petal locations

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The YMCA received a grant for both the Hattiesburg and Petal locations.

CEO of YMCA Southeast Mississippi Matt Rumph says the facility is the recipient of the $1.2 million Child Care Strong Grant for the state.

“Now, we are doing renovations to both our Petal campus and Hattiesburg campuses,” said Rumph. “With our location and financial situation, if we didn’t get this grant, we probably wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

The facility renovations include the child care areas, playgrounds and the improvements on the buildings’ structures.

Rumph says the building improvements will allow the YMCA to continue to grow its programs and the impact it has on the community.

“I was hoping to get this playground renovation done by summer, but unfortunately with the supply and demand, we can’t do that, but it’s going to be a great asset to the community, to the members and especially to the kids in our program,” said Rumph.

