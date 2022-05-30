Win Stuff
Southern Miss Selected as NCAA Baseball Regional Host

(WDAM)
By Southern Miss Sports Information
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. For the third time in its history, Pete Taylor Park will serve as one of 16 host sites for the 64-team NCAA Baseball Tournament set to run Friday, June 3, through Monday, June 6.

The entire 64-team field will be released at 11 a.m., Monday, via ESPN2. Game times in the Hattiesburg Regional will be announced later for the double-elimination event.

Ticket prices include $115 for All-Session Chairback seats, while All-Session General Admission passes and Wheelchair seating will be $90. All-Session General Admission tickets for students for all four competing institutions will be $45.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-844-TICK, visiting SouthernMissTickets.com, or in person at the Pat Ferlise Center on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pete Taylor Park also served as a host site for 2003 and 2017 championships.

