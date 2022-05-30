Residents react to gas prices during Memorial holiday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The average price for gas in Mississippi has doubled from a year ago, with the price at the pump going from $2.07 to now $4.17, according to AAA.

Despite the increased price, some drivers in the Pine Belt say it hasn’t affected their wallets at all.

“I have good gas mileage,” said Pine Belt resident Ty Johnson. “It only takes me about $30 to fill up, so it really doesn’t affect me that bad. Normally, it was like $26 to fill all the way up.”

However, Johnson says his friends and family have felt the rise when filling up their vehicles.

“Some of them don’t even move around that much just because of the gas prices because they’re high,” said Johnson. “When you ask someone for a ride, they’ll be more hesitant to give you a ride because of that.”

Leanna Garrell, who stopped at the gas station Monday morning, says the rising prices have put a dent in her pocket.

“It’s really crazy,” said Garrell. “You pretty much have to scrape up what you got in change to get through the week, you know, with the gas prices and everything. It’s just crazy.”

Garrell also says due to the increase at the pump, she had to stay home for the holiday weekend.

“I mean, we could’ve been doing a lot of stuff, but with gas prices so high, you pretty much want to stay at the house because you can’t afford gas,” said Garrell.

AAA says the City of Hattiesburg is currently sitting at an average of $4.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.