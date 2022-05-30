Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children

More mass shootings occurred over the weekend. (Source: CNN/WTVC/US Open Tennis Championships/KOKI/KSNV/KDOT/Twitter/@ryansongalia/@thatkidfrombk/@naomiosaka)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement on Monday that five of the victims were 15 and one was 13.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area.

The statement said some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene.

Police say the shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pulled guns and fired at the other group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 'Memories of D'Miracle' memorial celebration was held Saturday in Hattiesburg.
Memorial celebration held for student who would have graduated with Class of 2022
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in...
LCSO: 2 arrested in connection to residential burglary
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a...
Shooting investigation underway in Hub City after man wounded
Southern Miss Selected as NCAA Baseball Regional Host
Investigators say crash reconstruction teams will be combing over evidence to hopefully find...
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

Local private school welcomes William Carey graduate as new executive director and principal.
Innova Prep welcomes Principal Murphy
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 02/30
Partly cloudy skies, patchy fog expected overnight
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says