Partly cloudy skies, patchy fog expected overnight

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Memorial Day, everyone!

For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with a little patchy fog developing after midnight with lows in the upper 60s.

For Tuesday, we will introduce a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s.

As we head into Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Sunny skies are expected on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Friday looks to be partly cloudy with highs around 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.