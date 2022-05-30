Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat during strong currents on Crab Island.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAB ISLAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man drowned Sunday after he was swept away by currents on Crab Island.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the victim’s body was recovered Monday. Officials did not give further information about the victim but described him as a “young man” with a family that lives out of the country.

The OCSO said the man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat during strong currents on the island. The victim and his friends were reportedly having boat issues, so several of them jumped in the water to try to fix the problem. That’s when the current swept the man away.

The other four people involved were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the OCSO.

The OCSO reminded the public to be aware of strong currents and drop-offs on Crab Island, hazards that visitors may encounter at the popular tourist spot.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 'Memories of D'Miracle' memorial celebration was held Saturday in Hattiesburg.
Memorial celebration held for student who would have graduated with Class of 2022
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in...
LCSO: 2 arrested in connection to residential burglary
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a...
Shooting investigation underway in Hub City after man wounded
Southern Miss Selected as NCAA Baseball Regional Host
Investigators say crash reconstruction teams will be combing over evidence to hopefully find...
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
To help make sure no cans are skipped, please place your can at the curb for your day before 6...
Hub City provides abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Memorial Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russians, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city
President Biden honors the fallen on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day: Biden honors the fallen