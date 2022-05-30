LIVE: City of Hattiesburg hosts 39th annual Memorial Day service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the 39th consecutive year, the City of Hattiesburg will honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives for their country during its Memorial Day service.

The program is being held at Veterans Memorial Park and will begin at 10 a.m. Military personnel from the Greater Hattiesburg area will be honored during the event.

