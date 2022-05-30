Innova Prep welcomes Principal Murphy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local private school welcomes William Carey graduate as new executive director and principal.

On Friday, Innova Preparatory School, an accredited private school that specializes in students with learning differences, announced that Zachary Murphy, Ph.D., will take over leadership from outgoing principal, Sharon Ladner.

Murphy holds a doctorate in educational leadership from William Carey University. He has previously worked as principal, assistant principal, curriculum director and teacher within public, charter and private school settings.

Steven Farrell, Ph.D., Innova Board President, said the school coordinated with William Carey Vice-President Ben Burnett, Ph.D., and the School of Education to locate possible candidates for the open position.

“We are so thankful for Dr. Ben Burnett and William Carey University for helping us find Dr. Murphy,” said Farrell. “He’s already such an asset to our families and teachers, and we look forward to seeing him use his gifts and talents to enrich our school community.”

Farrell and his wife Wendy assumed ownership of Innova Prep in February 2021 in an attempt to save the school from closing after its previous owners, Nancy and Zachary New, were caught in an embezzlement scandal. The Farrell’s granddaughter, Kimmi, attended the school at the time.

The Farrells renamed and rebranded the school from The Institute for Diverse Education, or TIDE School, to Innova Preparatory School. They said the rebranding was a way to move past the scandal and give teachers and students a new start.

Ladner became Innova’s first principal, coming out of retirement to help the Farrells re-establish the school under its new name. The Farrells said that Ladner was instrumental to the successful operation of the school in those early days.

“Without Sharon, our students and staff would not be as successful as they are today,” said Farrell. “Her expertise and passion for helping students has made Innova what it is today. We can’t thank for enough for the legacy she’s leaving us here.”

To learn more about Innova Prep, visit innovaprep.org or call their enrollment team at (601) 909-6605.

