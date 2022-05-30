Hub City provides abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Memorial Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Memorial Day, city offices, except for public safety, were closed on Monday.

Due to the holiday, the city will operate an abbreviated pickup schedule for garbage, trash and recycling this week.

The schedule is available online. It has also been provided below:

Monday, May 30, 2022

Memorial Day Holiday. No pick-up.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 2.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday.

Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.

Friday, June 3, 2022

Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 5.

Because of the abbreviated schedule, crews will be working diligently to collect all cans.

To help make sure no cans are skipped, please place your can at the curb for your day before 6 a.m.

