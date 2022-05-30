Win Stuff
Hub City provides abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Memorial Day

To help make sure no cans are skipped, please place your can at the curb for your day before 6 a.m.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Memorial Day, city offices, except for public safety, were closed on Monday.

Due to the holiday, the city will operate an abbreviated pickup schedule for garbage, trash and recycling this week.

The schedule is available online. It has also been provided below:

Monday, May 30, 2022

  • Memorial Day Holiday. No pick-up.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

  • Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 2.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

  • Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, June 2, 2022

  • Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday.
  • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.

Friday, June 3, 2022

  • Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 5.

Because of the abbreviated schedule, crews will be working diligently to collect all cans.

To help make sure no cans are skipped, please place your can at the curb for your day before 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

