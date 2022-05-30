Win Stuff
Community Clean-Up Day to be hosted at Glendale boat ramp Tuesday, May 31

By Will Polston
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - You can take a moment to clean up the community with other volunteers on Tuesday, May 31.

Starting at 6 p.m, members from the Piney Woods Conservation Group, Hub City Cachers and other groups will be picking up trash near the Glendale Boat Ramp.

The ramp goes underneath the bridge on Glendale Avenue and directly accesses the Bouie River, one of the two main rivers that make up the Pine Belt Blueways.

Buckets, grabbers and trash bags will be provided for those who are willing to volunteer.

