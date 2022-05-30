Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

The annual Blessing of the Fleet welcomes the new shrimp season

The Lucky one boat served as this year's blessing boat.
The Lucky one boat served as this year's blessing boat.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Boats lined up alongside Deer Island celebrating the 93rd Annual Blessing of the Fleet.

The annual blessing which promotes a successful and safe fishing season is a tradition in Biloxi. Michael Kovacevich remembers attending the ceremony as a young boy.

“My family came from Croatia to Biloxi and like hundreds of others to work the seafood, so you know just about everybody in Biloxi can tie their past to seafood,” Kovacevich said.

Kovacevich, like many on the coast, has a long history of family members who worked in the fishing industry.

“My mother’s dad owned a big fishing factory, DeJeans Packing Company,” he said. “My brother ran a factory, we all worked in a factory. We have a lot of shrimp juice in our blood.”

The ceremony began with a Harrison County Sheriff’s Department helicopter dropping a wreath into the water, honoring deceased fishermen.

“A lot of those people are still getting hurt out here with the winches and stuff and nets. Back then it was the schooners and stuff. It was a lot harder work. It’s a dangerous dangerous job,” Kovacevich said.

This year, the Shrimp King and Queen were on the blessing boat. King Joseph Powell said riding on the blessing boat brought him old memories of when he was a fisher.

“It brings back old memories of the Mid 50′s when I was a shrimper and being on the boat. Today just brought back memories and I enjoyed it so very much,” Powell said.

The shrimp boats who participated in the ceremony entered a best decorated contest.

The winners were announced after the celebration. 1st place was won by Captain Justin. 2nd place was won by Night Moves, and 3rd place was won by Mark and Dawn.

The winners can contact St. Michaels Church office to claim prizes.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a...
Shooting investigation underway in Hub City after man wounded
The 'Memories of D'Miracle' memorial celebration was held Saturday in Hattiesburg.
Memorial celebration held for student who would have graduated with Class of 2022
Longmire, 61, was found in her car dead following an armed standoff between police and her...
Friends, family remember the life of Sherralann Longmire
If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones...
Jones Co. investigators need help identifying early morning burglary suspects
Upon arrival, firefighters found a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
Fire engulfs Laurel home Friday evening

Latest News

YMCA receives Child Care strong grant
YMCA receives Child Care Strong Grant for Hattiesburg and Petal locations
6pm Headlines 05/28
6pm Headlines 05/28
10pm Headlines 05/28
10pm Headlines 05/28
5pm Headlines 05/29
5pm Headlines 05/29