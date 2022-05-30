05/30 Ryan’s “Memorial Day” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not too much change from how we ended last week, but as we begin this week we’ll see those conditional afternoon showers returning soon. Don’t worry, we won’t see any today, so your Memorial Day celebrations are safe. We’ll see some light cloud cover in the afternoon, but it won’t do much to provide any consistent shade. Today’s high will climb to 91 degrees, slightly above average for the end of May, but right on target for the start of June. The humidity did increase over the weekend, but it still isn’t high enough to cause any issues, keeping heat indices in the mid 90s. The humidity will go up for most of this week thanks to our next front, expected Thursday evening. Don’t expect any noticeable cooling by the end of the week, but it will reset the humidity for the weekend.

That reset only lasts for the weekend though, so be sure to enjoy it. By the middle of next week our air temperature will be climbing into the upper 90s and the humidity will be miserable to oppressive at best, meaning 100+ degree heat indices aren’t out of the question.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.