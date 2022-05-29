West Point Baptist Church pays taxes for grocery shoppers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For a few hours today, groceries were slightly cheaper at Sullivan’s Grocery, thanks to a local church.

West Point Baptist Church paid the taxes on groceries from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m, providing a small but much-needed discount on groceries.

“At times like this, when inflation is going through the roof, prices are going up, any little bit helps,” said pastor Jamieson Magee. “Anytime we could provide some needed relief, that’s something that we look forward to. That’s us being the hands and feet of Jesus. That’s what the church is here for, to make an impact in our community.”

In addition to church members, a few local residents volunteered their time, helping shoppers load their vehicles or carry items.

“Oh, I’m overjoyed. I’m more joyed than they are because I know one thing, Jesus did this,” said volunteer Dorothy Garner. “He went out into the community. He let people know that he showed love not just speaking love, and we’re showing love to this community.”

Though it is not the biggest expense, any chance to save a dollar is welcomed in today’s economy. For shoppers like Karen Hundley, it is much more than a few dollars.

“God will always meet our needs, and I got up earlier this morning to come and receive my blessing with the taxes taken off,” said Hundley. “It is truly a blessing, and we thank you West Point for your support in the Hattiesburg area.”

This event is just two months after the church rolled back gas prices by $1 a gallon at three local stations in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.