Stringer, Seminary’s seasons come to a close at state championships

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - Seminary came up just short of winning its first state championship since 1996.

The Bulldogs were swept by Amory in the Class 3A state title – the Panthers clinching the crown with a 11-1 win on Saturday at Trustmark Park.

“We’re super proud of ‘em getting here,” said Seminary head coach Clay Bush. “Early in the season nobody predicted we’d be here at this point. Our guys fought all throughout the year, got better throughout the year, got hot in the playoffs and made it to where everybody wants to be. We come out on the bottom end of it but we’re proud of ‘em for getting here.”

Stringer made quite the run in its first season in Class 2A, capturing the school’s first South State title since 2019.

But the journey ended in Pearl with a 9-4 loss to East Union on Saturday. The Red Devils swept by the Urchins in the state championship series, finishing the season 28-7.

“We didn’t have our best stuff,” said Stringer head coach Wade Weathers. “On the mound, I made too many miscues in field and didn’t have the greatest presence at the plate. But the fight the tenacity our guys showed throughout the whole year is something that makes me real proud as their coach and I mean we got beat by a really good team.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.