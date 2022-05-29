Silver Alert canceled after elderly Forrest Co. man located

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Silver Alert for a Forrest County man has been canceled after being located on Saturday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the Silver Alert Tuesday after 75-year-old Clarence Bo Bates, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing.

According to MBI, Bates was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, on Mary Magdalene Road in Forrest County, going in an unknown direction.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted them and MBI in finding Bates.

