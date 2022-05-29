Win Stuff
Silver Alert canceled after elderly Forrest Co. man located

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted them and MBI in finding Bates.
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone who assisted them and MBI in finding Bates.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Silver Alert for a Forrest County man has been canceled after being located on Saturday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the Silver Alert Tuesday after 75-year-old Clarence Bo Bates, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing.

According to MBI, Bates was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, on Mary Magdalene Road in Forrest County, going in an unknown direction.

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone who assisted them and MBI in finding Bates.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

