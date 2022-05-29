Shooting investigation underway in Hub City after man wounded

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Hattiesburg after a shooting left a man injured Saturday afternoon.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6400 block of U.S. Highway 98 just after 3 p.m.

Shortly after, officers got a call from a local hospital saying that a man was dropped off seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Moore says people in two vehicles, which are believed to be a BMW and a Charger, exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the Exxon in the 6400 block of U.S. 98.

No other injuries were reported, and no other information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.