Safety tips to keep in mind while on the waters this Memorial Day weekend

(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people are expected to hit the waters at the reservoir this Memorial Day Weekend.

In fact, Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon estimates there will be close to 500 people out on the waters, mostly in boats.

While he does want everyone to have a fun time, Dixon also wants people to be safe doing so.

He says a few things boaters should keep in mind is having life jackets for everyone inside of the boat, making sure to have your boater safety card, and being certain that your boat is operational before getting on the water.

The chief is also asking boaters not to drink and drive.

He says police will be out patrolling on the waters keeping a close eye on all of the activity going on.

“There are violations that you will have to go to court for,” said Chief Dixon. “If you’re out drinking and you’re over the limit, you can get a BUI and go to jail for it, so don’t spoil your weekend by not thinking.”

With so many people being out on the waters, Dixon says it’s important for boaters to keep a safe distance between themselves and stay aware of their surroundings at all times.

