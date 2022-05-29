Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested

Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping. His alleged victim, a passenger in the car, caused the crash that resulted in his arrest.(Source: Gray News)
By Raghad Hamad and Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Florida responded to a single-car crash that resulted in the arrest of a man for kidnapping.

The crash happened around 4:29 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. The driver involved was arrested for allegedly taking a woman against her will.

Police say the victim was a passenger and caused the vehicle to crash, WCTV reports.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was medically cleared and taken to Leon County Jail, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a...
Shooting investigation underway in Hub City after man wounded
Upon arrival, firefighters found a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
Fire engulfs Laurel home Friday evening
If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones...
Jones Co. investigators need help identifying early morning burglary suspects
Kidney Transplant
Woman in search of kidney finds donor at a restaurant
Longmire, 61, was found in her car dead following an armed standoff between police and her...
Friends, family remember the life of Sherralann Longmire

Latest News

Having failed to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early in the 3-month-old war, the Russians...
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge actor Kevin Spacey with four...
Kevin Spacey to face 4 sexual assault charges in Britain
The 25-year-old suspect is facing animal cruelty charges.
Four dogs died in car while woman ate lunch, police say
The cause of the blast is still being investigated.
5 people, including 4 kids, killed in Pa. house explosion