Pine Belt WWII veteran to turn 100 on Memorial Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This Memorial Day, a local World War II veteran will be celebrating a century of life.

Burly Register of Laurel celebrated his birthday with his closest family and friends at the Powers Community Center Sunday afternoon.

“To see this many people here come together with this much love is a great measure for a man,” said family friend Sean Dunlap, addressing the crowd at the party. “It’s appropriate that we do this on Memorial Day where we remember those who serve and gave their lives.”

At the age of 100, Register remains active in life. He still mows his grass, gardens, drives and spends quality time with his family.

“We’re really just blown away that we have him at 100 years of age and that we have him with a sound mind,” said granddaughter Rena Register.

“He’s our hope, every day,” said one of Burly’s sons, Alvin Register. “Me and my brother still go out to eat at least once a week or whatever. It’s a life thing, and we love him to death.”

Though a man of few words, Register expressed his gratitude for those who came to celebrate his birthday, but he may be after the person who put the party together.

“Meeting all these people at this party is the main thing, and my granddaughter, I’m going to get her for this,” Register said with a smile from ear to ear.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.