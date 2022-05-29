Pine Belt veterans honor other veterans during Memorial Day weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg VFW post and some local scouts got together Saturday to honor veterans who are buried at two local cemeteries.

VFW Post 3036 and dozens of scouts from across South Mississippi placed American flags on the graves of veterans at Highland and Roseland Park cemeteries.

It’s an annual activity organized by members of Post 3036.

“It just warms my heart to see these young people out here doing this,” said Rickey Hosey, commander of Post 3036.

Hosey said about 2,000 flags were placed at both cemeteries.

Meanwhile, in Laurel, members of American Legion Post 210 placed American flags on fences around Oak Hill Cemetery #2 and the Nora Davis Cemetery.

They did it to honor veterans who are buried there.

“When a family is presented a flag for a service member, it states, ‘On behalf of the office of The President and a grateful nation,’ and we must show that we are grateful for the sacrifice that the men and women of our armed forces made,” said Kevin Williams, commander of American Legion Post 210.

“We should honor and remember them always, not only on Memorial Day.”

This was the first year Post 210 has placed flags around the two cemeteries.

