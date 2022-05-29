Win Stuff
Mostly sunny weather expected for Memorial Day

First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 05/29
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 05/29
By Rex Thompson
May. 29, 2022
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday, everyone!

Look for a little patchy fog in the Pine Belt later tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

As we head into Memorial Day, look for a little patchy fog early in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be around 90 and lows will be in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

For Friday, you can expect a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday promises to be sunny and hot with highs in the mid-90s.

