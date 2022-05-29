Win Stuff
Advertisement

Memorial celebration held for student who would have graduated with Class of 2022

By Caroline Wood
Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several gathered on Saturday in Hattiesburg for a memorial celebration of a young girl who passed away 11 years ago in honor of the graduating class of 2022.

Family members, friends and teachers of a little girl came together for a memorial ceremony.

The “Memories of D’Miracle” memorial is in honor of D’Miracle Walley. D’Miracle would have graduated with the Class of 2022. We’re told she sadly passed away in 2011 due to health issues.

After she passed, her fellow first-grade classmates at Hawkins Elementary School wrote messages in her honor. All of these years later, those messages were sewn onto a quilt presented to D’Miracle’s family.

“The emotion has been an overwhelming joy,” said Kesia Pope, whose mother organized the “Memories of D’Miracle” memorial. “Of course, there’s a bit of sadness that we have lost D’Miracle, but it’s just the fact that we are counting it all joy that we were able to spend those seven years to be able to interact with her and love her... get to know her.”

The memorial was put together by some of D’Miracle’s former teachers.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

