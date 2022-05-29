Win Stuff
LCSO: 2 arrested in connection to residential burglary

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in...
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects were arrested in connection to a residential burglary this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called to report a possible burglary in progress on Sandra Lane.

According to the LCSO, Deputies responded to the scene and arrested Jeremie Morgan, 34, from Petal, and Samuel Lee, 37, from Hattiesburg, inside the residence.

The sheriff’s office said they were driving a black Ford F-150 with Pearl River County tags.

Both suspects were charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the LCSO jail.

