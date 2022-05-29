Hub City man charged in connection to grand theft auto investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a grand theft auto investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Bobby Gross, 19, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 4:30 a.m. off Westover Drive, near Park Place.

Moore says Gross was charged in connection with stealing a Ford Fusion from Beverly Hills Road on April 30.

Gross was charged with one count of grand larceny auto and additional charges are pending as the investigation continues. He was booked in the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.