HCAC hosts May Art Market

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many local artists unite to display their art at the May Art Market, held at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.

Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation has hosted an art market every month so far this year. Saturday’s art market lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“You get to meet a lot of different people in the community and it’s always new people every time,” said local artist Lester Gire. “New vendors, new artists, it’s a real nice community. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun too.”

The June Art Market date has yet to be determined.

