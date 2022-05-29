Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

HCAC hosts May Art Market

By Will Polston
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many local artists unite to display their art at the May Art Market, held at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.

Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation has hosted an art market every month so far this year. Saturday’s art market lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“You get to meet a lot of different people in the community and it’s always new people every time,” said local artist Lester Gire. “New vendors, new artists, it’s a real nice community. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun too.”

The June Art Market date has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to court records, his trial began on Wednesday in the Circuit Court of the Second...
Accused murderer found guilty, sentenced to life
Hicks, 36, is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail.
Wanted La. woman charged after leading high-speed chase on MS-18 Thursday
Bevily was indicted for capital murder in 2019 for the death of his daughter, Jurayah Smith....
D.A. files motion to dismiss charges against Morris Bevily
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Dominique Clayton, mother of four, murder by Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne
Multi-million dollar judgment reached in Oxford police officer wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted them and MBI in finding Bates.
Silver Alert canceled after elderly Forrest Co. man located
American flags are placed along the fence around Oak Hill Cemetery #2 in Laurel Saturday.
Pine Belt veterans honor other veterans during Memorial Day weekend
Longmire, 61, was found in her car dead following an armed standoff between police and her...
Friends, family remember the life of Sherralann Longmire
Absentee voting underway on tourism tax election
Absentee voting underway on tourism tax election